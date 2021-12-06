STHS Behavioral helps fight the “holiday blues”

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Dec. 15, South Texas Health System Behavioral said they will continue its monthly “Let’s Talk” mental health webinar series with a discussion on the holiday blues, or Seasonal Affective Disorder.

The months of November and December serve as a bitter reminder of a loved one’s absence. Those already struggling with a mental illness, their condition often worsens, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

While “holiday blues” is not a recognized psychiatric condition, the symptoms should not be ignored and, in less severe cases, can be managed with lifestyle changes, said STHS’s news release.

The “Let’s Talk” Mental Health Webinar Series dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a Zoom event and pre-registration is recommended but not required.

Zoom Meeting ID: 990 1614 6463

Passcode: 711516