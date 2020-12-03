Stella Artois announces new program

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Stella Artois, in partnership with L&F Distributors, have announced the beginning of a new program for the holiday season.

According to a news release, the program gave L&F Distributors employees the opportunity to share their stories about how someone helped or inspired them in their life.

A surprise donation was made in their name to their charity of choice for them to pay it forward in the community.

Ronald McDonald House Charities, American Diabetes Association, and Cameron County Young Life will be receiving $1,000 donations for the month of Dec.

Please click here to view the employee’s full stories.

