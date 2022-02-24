HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steffano’s Brooklyn Pizza has officially reopened in their temporary home while a new building is being built. The restaurant has scaled down and moved into Steve’s Food Mart in Harlingen.

The food mart is where Steffano’s first got it’s start. Owners Steve and Allen Eddik tell ValleyCentral they wanted to make this move to get their employees back to work.

Eddik once owned Steve’s Food Mart but later sold it to open the Steffano’s restaurant. After the fire, the current owner of Steve’s is now allowing Steffano’s to move back in rent-free.

“All the employees are back with us, and everybody will be back over here, back to where we started from,” Eddik said. ” It’s a little bit smaller operation but we will be back just as good as we were.”

While it has been a difficult two months since the fire, Steffano’s loyal customers said they are happy their beloved restaurant is up and running again.

“We care for Steffano’s and a lot of people care for what they have done to the community,” said Domingo Navarro. “They help others and defiantly we want to see him expand and this business will be here for future generations.”

Eddik also adds they are still working in a timeline on when the new restaurant will be open. In the meantime, Steffano’s will be at Steve’s Food Mart located at 5999 US-BUS. 83 in Harlingen. Steffano’s will be serving every day from 3 pm to 10 pm for take-out and delivery.