Steady rain on its way to the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The rain is on its way to the Rio Grande Valley Thursday night and into the weekend.

There is much-needed rainfall as parts of the mid to upper Valley are in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.







Currently, an upper-level low-pressure system is diving southeast into Northern Mexico.

This system is expected to track back to the northeast over Central Texas over the next few days.

As the storm moves toward the region, rain chances will start to increase late tonight into Friday morning.

As the area of low pressure slowly moves through the region, expect rounds of steady rain and few non-severe thunderstorms through Sunday morning.

The storm will quickly move out Sunday morning leaving drier, sunny conditions heading into next week.

As for rainfall totals, models are still having difficulty in this department. This is due to the exact track of the low pressure and location of what is called the “dry slot.”

The dry slot is caused by sinking air on the southwest side of low-pressure systems, which in simple form causes a lack of rainfall.

With that said, widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is still expected across the Valley. This would be a great benefit to the existing drought.

To put things into perspective, McAllen is down 2.53 inches of rainfall since the start of the year. Meanwhile, Harlingen is down 3.69 inches.

The United States Drought Monitor reflects the lack of rainfall in the Rio Grande Valley, with an expansion of exceptional drought designations across all of northern Hidalgo and Starr counties.

Lake levels are also down. Amistad Reservoir is at 54.4% capacity and down 3.35 feet over the last 30 days.

Meanwhile, Falcon Lake Reservoir is at 21.7% capacity and down 1.42 feet over the last 30 days.

Remember, Falcon is downstream and feed by Amistad. The rain on the way should also help improve our low lake levels.