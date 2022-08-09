RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced South Texas College (STC) will receive $6,803,772 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The congressman’s news release said the funding allows institutions of higher education to continue to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This important grant funding will ensure that our children, our neighbors, and our students have the necessary resources to continue their education in a safe and welcoming environment,” said Congressman Cuellar.

“More importantly, with one in three college students suffering mental health issues due to the stresses of the pandemic, this grant will allow us to provide students with the counseling and help they need to persevere,” said South Texas College President Ricardo Solis, Ph.D.

STC will use the funds for emergency financial aid grants accounting for any component of the student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care), or childcare.