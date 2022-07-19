HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced South Texas College (STC) will receive $6,803,772 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The news release said the funding will allow institutions of higher education to continue to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STC President Ricardo Salinas said he is grateful for this grant which will go a long way in offering deserving students financial support for tuition, debt forgiveness opportunities, and basic needs, such as child care, food, and housing.