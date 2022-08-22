MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nearly 40 industry leaders in construction, HVAC and electrical will attend a Building Trades Industry expo at South Texas College this week.

The expo is open to all STC students and alumni looking for a career opportunity.

Industries such as Wal-Mart, Matt’s Building Materials, Noble Texas Builders, METRO Electric and Frontier AC are employers accepting applications and resumes for jobs.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the South Texas Technology campus, located at 3700 W. Military Hwy, in McAllen.