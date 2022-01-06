STC to begin Spring 2022 online

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College (STC) has announced that face-to-face classes will be meeting online for the first week of Spring 2022.

Spring 2022 will start as scheduled on Jan. 18, but face-to-face courses will be starting the first week with online meetings.

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all South Texas College students, faculty, and staff,” STC said on their website.

STC said that they will use the time to evaluate steps moving forward for the college’s COVID protocols.

“At this moment, Face-to-Face courses are expected to resume on-campus instruction on Jan. 24, 2022,” STC said.

Dual Credit courses taught at a school district will meet face-to-face as planned unless the school district decides otherwise.