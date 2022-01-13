STC Respiratory Therapy Program earns reaccreditation

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College announced its Respiratory Therapy Program was reaffirmed by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) for the next 10 years.

The school’s news release said the CoARC determined the program has met all nationally established accreditation standards and praised the program for its continuous quality in education.

“Thanks to the leadership of Mr. Gabriel Pena, Program Chair, and the dedication of his faculty and staff, we will continue to ensure our ability to educate and credential our Respiratory Therapy students, and ensure that these credentials are recognized and valued,” said STC Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Dr. Jayson Valerio.

The reaffirmation was essential for the college so it can continue awarding a Respiratory Therapy Associate of Applied Science to students who have successfully completed the program.