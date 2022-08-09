RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College was awarded $6.8 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

According to a news release from the college, this is the largest amount given to a college in the nation.

The award, presented to STC by U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar will provide students with emergency financial aid grants as well as help the college continue to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STC officials say the funds will also offer students debt forgiveness opportunities and help provide basic needs such as housing, food, child care and health care, including mental health.

“This grant is going to go a long way in offering deserving students financial support, and on behalf of the students, we express our deepest gratitude,” Ricardo J. Solis, the STC President said. “This is going to give us the opportunity to offer short-term training courses to create solutions that will allow us to get students back in the classroom, to give them confidence and opportunity. This is what this grant is all about.”

Cuellar said he is proud to provide resources to students so that they can continue their education and work toward their dreams.

“Our South Texas students deserve full support to respond to challenges that arise within the community, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” Cuellar said. “This grant funding will ensure our children, neighbors and students have the resources they need to continue their education in a safe and welcoming environment. Thank you to South Texas College for their continued support. As your representative in Congress, I will continue providing the resources our students need.”