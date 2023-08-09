STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas College Starr Campus received a federal grant to expand access to advanced technology.

The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce`s Connecting Minority Communities (CMC) Pilot Program and will be used to improve broadband internet access across all STC campuses, according to a release.

STC will receive $2,850,148 in federal funding for broadband internet and will be specifically used to upgrade fiber-optic connections between STC’s Starr County Campus, Mid-Valley Campus and the Information Technology Hub. It will also be used to convert connections from analog to digital and install new desktop software across all campuses.