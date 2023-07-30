MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – South Texas College is raising its minimum wage for employees.

The raise was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees during a meeting on July 25th.

Trustees approved to raise the starting minimum rate for all hourly employees to $15 an hur and will go into effect starting on September 1st during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

“We are among only a few colleges in Texas that are going from the $13 to the $15 minimum wage. I think that’s an incredible accomplishment, and I think it’s going to make a difference for our employees,” President Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D said.

Officials say the raise came in response to inflation, and a higher cost of living, as well as an effort to retain and attract employees.