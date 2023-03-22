PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College is encouraging women to consider law enforcement as a career by hosting a workout event.

Jennifer Rosillo, STC Police Academy lead instructor is hosting a workout event to show candidates how they can participate.

Rosillo says the workout helps with cardio and strength in order to prepare for the police academy.

“In case they do want to join the academy, I get them prepared so they know what to expect as far as the workouts go when they’re with me. Since I’m going to be their instructor, I prepare them.”

Rosillo says the event is on March 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the STC Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence located at 3901 S. Cage in Pharr.