PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas College Police Academy is hosting a workout event to promote women involvement in law enforcement.

Jennifer Rosillo, one of the lead instructors at the STC Police Academy, believes a large number of women get discouraged about their physical ability to become a police officer.

“I’m here to motivate them and to help them and make them see that they are capable. Sometimes they just need that little extra push,” Rosillo said.

The Police Academy plans to create a set and routine schedule for women to learn about exercise, endurance, body strength and nutrition.

“I have a lot of females that I have helped that have already joined the academy where I help them reach their goal as far as passing the physical agility exam for a potential police department,” Rosillo said.

The event will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Police Academy located on 3901 S. Cage Blvd. in Pharr.

The Police Academy encourages all women to join the workout event.