STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and South Texas College are partnering to host a health screening event.

STC Starr County campus and DHR are bringing ‘Cancer Detection and Early Prevention Lecture and Screening’ for all Starr County residents.

“This event reflects the commitment we have to the health and well-being of the various communities we serve,” said Anabel Arellano-Rodriguez, Director of Business Development for DHR Health Advanced Care Center.

Oncology and Hematology specialist Dr. Shravan K. Narmala will deliver a presentation on cancer awareness, discussing detection and prevention.

Additional health screenings will be available during the event including a liver ultrasound and a complete blood count test.

“At DHR Health, we aim to improve access to high-quality healthcare and equip residents with the resources needed to prioritize their health, in their community,” Arellano-Rodriguez said.

The free event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 14 at the STC Starr County Campus, Vocational Nursing Program Building H Event Center located at 142 FM 3167 in Rio Grande City.