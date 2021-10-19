STC offers free GED program after receiving $116,000 of extra funding

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College (STC) is now offering a free high school equivalent (GED) program with an additional side of occupational training.

The STC Director of Continuing Education, Olivia De La Rosa said they came across extra funding through their partnership with Rio-South Texas Education and Community Development Foundation (RSTF) to provide $116,330.08 to the college.

The funds will be used to support 72 local individuals who currently lack a high school diploma.

STC’s additional occupational training will prepare students for career fields in EKG, phlebotomy, welding, and more.

To start the program you are required to have a government-issued ID, have lived in the state of Texas for at least one year, and take a placement exam scoring between sixth and eighth-grade levels to “have an understanding of the material in course.”

De La Rosa said that most employers require a high school diploma or GED. To continue education at a collegiate level, a GED is also required.

STC student, Christine Brena recently finished the Advanced Educational Leadership program which is a part of the GED course, and told ValleyCentral, “it’s been a good opportunity.”

Brena said that the program took nine months to complete and now that she is finished, she is able to work as a teacher’s aid, office clerk, and school assistant.

“This is just the beginning,” added Brena. “I’m still gonna go to STC in Spring and right now I’m starting to work.”

Brena decided to go back to school to continue her education because she wanted a better future and set a good example for her two daughters. Her goal is to become a full-time teacher for Kinder through Third grade in two years.

The GED program will be offered online and in person. The class assignments will be on a schedule and you cannot go at your own pace, according to Brena.

De La Rosa said in the last year, the college has served about 75 students through this program, but is looking to serve 1,000 by September 2022.

For enrollment and further information, visit STC’s website or you can call their office at 1-855-468-6782.