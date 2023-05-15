SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College is offering free GED classes in San Juan for qualifying residents.

The orientation begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the San Juan Memorial Library, located at the 1010 S. Standard St.

The free GED classes includes 150 hours of test preparation on all four subjects that are math, language arts, social studies and science.

Occupational training is also available.

To qualify, participants must have the following:

Goverment issued ID

Proof of residency, must live in the U.S. for one year or more

Proof of income or income taxes

For more information, visit southtexascollege.edu/cpit or call (956) 872-3585.