HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College’s occupational skills awards allow students to get a first look at a career path that could interest them.

Sara Lozano, Dean of Business and Public Safety and Technology with STC, said the program is for students who want to get a certificate in a semester or less. It allows them to get an inside look at a job with just a few classes.

There is no TSI requirement for people to start. These awards are entry-level credits and can be stacked to become associate degrees.

STC offers classes in health science, business, public safety and technology.