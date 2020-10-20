COVID-19 disinfection training course offered at STC

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — South Texas College (STC) is now offering a COVID-19 disinfecting course to help the community stay safe amid the pandemic.

The training is an eight-hour course that allows business owners and managers to keep their workplace safe for customers and employees.

Those taking the course will learn about personal protective equipment (PPE), how to properly disinfect various surfaces and how to dispose of hazardous waste.

“It teaches them how to disinfect the various surfaces so that all of the employees can be safe and the customers can walk in and feel confident that they’re in a safe environment,” said Dr. Joseph Fleishman, Associate Vice President of Workforce Development.

Upon completion, students will be certified as a COIVD disinfection specialist. Businesses will also be given decals to display.

The course of offered in English and in Spanish. For more information contact STC at (956) 295- 3724.