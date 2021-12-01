STC launching new drivers license program to combat truck driver shortage

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With labor shortages across the country, trucking companies are need of drivers to help meet the supply chain demand. The shortage has left a gap of around 80,000 truck drivers in the industry.

“Drivers right now, where are they?” Edward Pequeno. “We want them, we want drivers.”

Pequeno is the Owner of First and Freight trucking company in McAllen. With 30 trailers being hauled daily, Pequeno said his company is no stranger to the truck driver shortage and has made some changes to keep their shipments going.

“If our fleet was sitting there without drivers, we can hire owner operators to continue moving our fleet and provide the service for our customers and not have to be looking at our trucks sitting in our yards without drivers,” Pequeno said.

According to South Texas College, the trucking industry hauls 72.5% of goods coming into the United States. Now STC is looking to meet the high demand of truck drivers, by offering a new commercial driver’s license program.

“This is a very exciting institute that will provide the total package to be able to be a professional driver and work not only in the valley and the state but through the United States and Mexico as well,” said STC President Dr. Ricardo J. Solis.

STC is partnering up with trucking company Trancasa which operates 700 trucks in both the United States and Mexico. Students will be trained on getting their CDL through a curriculum set up by the Federal Motor Safety Carrier Administration.

The new program is set to begin on Jan. 10, 2022. The program will start out with two full-time instructors and two trucks provided by Trancasa. Students will be able to complete the program in just 5 weeks.

The Texas Workforce Commission will also help students interested in the CDL program by helping them get their licenses at no cost.

” What we did as a workforce solutions office is actually providing services to those students who are actually interested in the program,” said Commissioner Representing Labor Juan Alvarez. ” So we’re paying up to $4500 per individual to go to college free.”

As for local truck company owners like Pequeno, he just hopes this new program gets him more drivers to help meet the supply chain demand.

“We want to be connected to them, we want to work with them,” Pequeno said. “We want to reach out to them and let them know that we are hiring. Let’s figure out a way that they can give us the best of their best drivers.”

If you are interested in enrolling in the CDL program at STC click here.