RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College announced a new tuition model Thursday afternoon.

STC is introducing a new model called Simplified Tuition Rate, a flat-rate model designed to take the confusion out of paying for classes.

The model allows students to determine what their tuition will be for the next semester.

“With the exception of student activity fees, all other fees have been rolled into one, making invoices and statements much easier to understand,” Mary Elizondo, Vice President of Finances and Administrative Services said. “It’s important that all students understand their tuition fees and what they’re paying for.”

According to a press release from STC, the tuition model was first introduced in a focus group setting made up of 40 students, resulting in positive feedback.

“This is a great way to know our costs; it’s a set amount and helps us plan. It eliminates the stress of calculating all the fees,” one student said.

Another student added that “this all-inclusive method is less confusing, it’s easier.”

STC is one of seven colleges in Texas that have adopted the tuition model.