MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College showcased students’ skills at its inaugural welding contest Thursday morning.

Students from STC Continuing Education, Institute for Advance Manufacturing and STC Welding Program gathered to demonstrate their welding skills that have been picked up throughout the semester.

During the competition, students demonstrated how to show two different types of welding: metal arc and flux-cored arc.

Artemio Andrade, a welding instructor at STC, tells ValleyCentral the competition showcased skills that can help students improve their morale.

“The students reflect on that,” Andrade said. “When you see the student satisfying the requirements of every course, it’s very humbling to see that they’re doing something that’s going to help improve their quality of life.

The contest consisted of students welding two areas together in a cylinder during a five-hour time period.

The top three finalist will receive prize money including recognition at an award ceremony.

The inaugural welding contest was made possible through the STC Foundation and supported by CL Scales and Systems and McAllen Economic Development Corporation.