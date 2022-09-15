MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas College Dual Credit Programs held a “Prepare to Become a Dual Credit Faculty” workshop.

The college’s media releases said the workshop brought together more than 60 educators from 21 partnering school districts looking to begin the rigorous application process.

“Through this unique collaboration, we have developed this workshop to assist teachers interested in teaching dual credit classes, understand the process, and most importantly, how to prepare for an interview here at South Texas College,” said STC Dean of Dual Credit Programs Rebecca De Leon, Ed.D. “This workshop is the first of its kind that we designed to cover all the key areas to ensure that when they’re applying and they’re getting into the classroom, they’re ready to go.”

Aaron Nino, an instructor of History at Mission CISD for the last five years attended the event and said becoming a dual credit faculty member has long been a professional career goal.

“It’s so important to be able to teach at the college level because that’s where our students are striving to get to. Being certified as dual credit faculty means I’m ready to meet those needs,” Nino said. “When we teach, and really with everything that we do at the high school, we do it with that goal in mind to get students to college so they can get a degree.”

Celina A. Gomez, a dual credit faculty member for the last seven years, says the application process is rigorous since teachers are held to the same standard as instructors on college campuses.

“A lot of people don’t fully understand how to become a dual instructor or understand that we are employees of the college and the high school. The dual program at STC has supported us and helped us feel like we are part of the family,” Gomez said.

For more information on the program and the next workshop CLICK HERE.