STC Board of trustees to forgive student debt, again

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas College Board of Trustees approved, for a second time, to forgive some student’s debts.

Approximately 1,655 students that have unpaid balances will have their debt paid by STC’s pandemic relief funds.

In June, STC forgave over $1 million of student debt that was accumulated during part of the pandemic.

During this round of economic relief, trustees will forgive students of debt incurred from summer 2020 to summer 2021, which totals about $800,000.

“This is a great support for our current students as we have the financial help to keep them going in their studies through the spring semester,” said Matthew Hebbard, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

STC representatives will reach out to them directly to students eligible to have their debt forgiven.

Along with relieving student debt, STC will extend its free semester for students for spring 2022. Meaning students will receive $1,700 for enrolling in the spring semester. Tuition for 12 credit hours costs around $1,662, according to STC.

Students will have the option to receive the funds or have it go directly toward tuition and fees. New students will have to submit a “free semester” application, if a student has already done so, they do not need to re-apply.

To learn more about STC, click here,