STC Board of Trustees forgives $1.9M of student debt

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — South Texas College Board of Trustees decided to forgive over $1 million dollars of student debt accumulated during part of the pandemic.

The decision was made during a regular meeting on Tuesday, which 3,488 students will benefit from, according to STC’s website.

STC’s board will use part of the school’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HERF) to pay student debt accumulated during the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters.

“I think what this does is validate the fact that this Board at the college put students first above all, and the biggest investment we can make is not in bricks and mortar but human capital.” STC Board of Trustees Chair Rose Benavidez said in a statement.

Representatives from STC will reach out to each student to notify them if their account qualifies for debt discharge.

