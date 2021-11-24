STC approves stipend for employees

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College Board of Trustees has approved a one-time, college-wide stipend for all eligible full-time and part-time employees who undergo Return to Campus Safely COVID-19 Training and Response Strategies.

According to STC’s news release, the trustees approved the use of U.S. Department of Education Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds in the amount of $4.5 million with payouts of $2,500 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time employees.

Pending completion of the COVID-19 training sessions, employees would receive the stipend in their bank accounts either on Dec. 16 or Jan. 28.

“Our employees have been through the most trying two years of their higher education careers. They have remained steadfast in the mission of educating Valley students and helping them advance their academic and technical education goals, despite the many personal and professional hardships that employees have endured,” explained President Ricardo J. Solis. “This is our way of expressing our gratitude while promoting COVID-19 campus safety training. The board joins me in recognizing that STC employees are our most valuable assets.”

Enrollment for spring is trending upward with STC’s incentive of a free semester the second free semester offered to Rio Grande Valley students, said the release.