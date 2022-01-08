STC announces changes to staff as COVID cases rise

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College (STC) has announced changes to its staff after 60 employees and students reported having COVID.

Staff deemed “non-essential” will be put on a rotating work-from-home schedule starting Monday, Jan 10, STC said in a release.

However, “The college will remain open with Student Services and Enrollment Services offices fully staffed to support students trying to register for the 2022 Spring Semester,” STC said.

“By allowing some of our employees to work remotely, we reduce the number of people on campus and mitigate the spread of the virus,” said President Ricardo J. Solis. “It’s the prudent thing to do.”

STC said that even though cases of COVID are on the rise, enrollment at the college is increasing.

“We continue to strictly social distance and take all precautions necessary while still serving our students, many of whom have had their educations interrupted or delayed. It’s imperative that we stay the course and help our students get back on track with their education and achieve their dreams of a degree,” said Solis. “We just have to be cautious and smart about how we get the job done.”

The Spring Semester is still set to start on Jan. 18, in an online format.