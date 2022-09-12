HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are partnering to provide students an admissions pathway to both institutions.

The Joint Admissions Agreement will help students that are not immediately eligible for admission at UTRGV to complete coursework at STC to later earn admission to UTRGV.

The proposed agreement also gives students the opportunity to enroll directly at STC to participate in the STC-UTRGV Admission Program to ease the transfer process.

Both institutions anticipate this partnership will benefit students in the STC to UTRGV pipeline while supporting higher education access, success and completion.

STC and UTRGV leadership, staff and faculty will celebrate this collaboration at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the STC Pecan Campus student union second floor, located at 3201 W. Pecan, in McAllen.