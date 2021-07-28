STC and Mexican Consulate sign agreement assisting Mexican born students

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — South Texas College and the Mexican Consulate in McAllen have partnered together to formalize an amendment assisting students of Mexican origin.

STC and the Consulate of Mexico in McAllen, Froylan Yescas Cedillo, formalized an official IME Becas amendment to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by STC President Dr. Ricardo J. Solid on July 22.

IME translated into English stands for “Insitute for Mexican Abroad.”The scholarship aims to increase the education attainment level of Mexicans or people of Mexican origin living in the U.S.

The Consulate of Mexico in McAllen presented STC with $10,000 in order to provide scholarships to qualifying students. South Texas College will match those funds for a total of $20,000.

There is no better investment in a person than through education, and we will continue making an effort to work with Mexico and develop more opportunities for the students of Mexico that are here in the United States… We are grateful to be able to implement this project, and we know that we will take advantage and manage it well. STC President Dr. Ricardo Solis

The scholarship funds will benefit eligible students at South Texas College at $500 per student.

Scholarship funds will be distributed and designated to pay for tuition and fees, and textbooks in accordance with the terms outlined in the MOU between the Consulate of Mexico in McAllen and South Texas College.

In order to qualify for one of the scholarships, a student must be a Mexican national or person of Mexican origin, residing in the United States, and must not be receiving any other type of scholarship or financial aid, according to an STC press release.

Lastly, Yescas Cedillo clarified that the scholarship funds are not from the consulates or from the government of Mexico, it is money that comes from the people of Mexico.