HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There are many summer events set in place across the Valley and city leaders and area businesses are taking proactive measures in making sure those who participate are not in the heat for too long.

“This is a time of the year where it does get hot here in McAllen and in the Valley,” City of McAllen Commissioner of District 3 Omar Quintanilla said.

Summer events can bring valley families together and at the same time, can support local businesses.

Yet, the blistering temperatures can be a challenge.

In Harlingen, this Saturday, July 15th, leaders with the downtown district have moved their Downtown at Sundown event now to 7pm to 10pm so that way those who attend can beat the heat.

“We wanted to make sure that the safety of our vendors and our merchants are valued here in downtown we wanted to make sure that everybody enjoys the event in a cool and safe way,” downtown director with the downtown district of the City of Harlingen Alexis Riojas said.

Leaders say this is the first time they had to change the hours of this event due to the heat.

“We like for them to enjoy the park area and have a picnic out there and enjoying live music so we definitely take that into consideration and making sure that the family rather that is grandma and grandpa coming and enjoying the event,” Riojas said.

Over in San Benito, on Saturday leaders will host their Market Days on Historic Robertson Street.

To stay safe from the heat there will be cooling stations, vendors with drinks, fans, and areas for participants to go indoors.

Later in the month of July, leaders in McAllen are preparing for their three day MXLAN 2023 festival.

Officials have announced that most of the events will start at 7pm to protect participants from the heat.

“We have a lot of the events scheduled in the evening 7 o’clock is prime time for some the events here and so by that time the suns already going down you’re going to find it nicer to be out and about,” Quintanilla said.

Valley leaders encourage the community to support local talent while staying safe and prepared.

“It’s really important the community come out and support those vendors because they are a part of our community, they’re from here and so having that support is just what they really need,” promotion main events manager with the Harlingen downtown district Amanda Lucio said.