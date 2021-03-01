Statewide children’s art contest hopes to encourage kids to take care of the environment

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Adopt A Beach Children’s Contest deadline is approaching. Contest organizers are encouraging children to put their skills on display and potentially win a grand prize.

“It’s a statewide contest so children all over Texas can participate,” said Coordinator Renee Tuggle.

According to Tuggle, the art contest submission deadline was extended through March 10 due to postal delays and the winter storm.

Tuggle added she is happy to have the contest proceed because it teaches kids the importance of taking care of the environment.

Each art submission should meet the following requirements:

be original artwork

express why the Texas Coast is important, special

only use paint, colored pencils, markers or crayons

artwork should measure approximately eight and a half by eleven inches

This year’s grand prize winner will receive two United Airlines round trip coach class tickets and a feed the fish tour at the Texas State Aquarium.

Tuggle is happy to have this contest because it is a stress reliever for many kids during the pandemic.

For further information about the contest or further prizes, Tuggle encourages the Rio Grande Valley community to visit the Texas General Land Office Adopt A Beach Program’s Facebook page.

All submissions must be mailed to the Texas General Land Office by the deadline. For more information on the rules, click here.