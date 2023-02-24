CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector confirmed over 5,000 final tax statements will be mailed out to property owners.

Approximately 89% of property taxes that the county collects have already been paid, according to a press release from Tony Yzaguirre Jr., Tax-Assessor-Collector of Cameron County.

Yzaguirre said 5,632 final tax statements totaling to $5,163,007 remain unpaid.

“We want everyone to pay their taxes or to take advantage of various payment plan options our office provides, before they accrue additional penalities and interest,” Yzaguirre said.

Cameron County accepts methods of payment such as in person, online and by mail.

Taxpayers can pay their fees online and find additional information on the Tax-Assessor-Collector Cameron County website.