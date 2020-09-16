State will seek death penalty for man accused of killing Trooper Sanchez

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — After 10 months of deliberation, the State of Texas revealed they will seek the death penalty against the man accused of murdering DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez if he is found guilty for the act.

In a Zoom meeting on Wednesday held by the 389th District Court, state attorneys announced they will seek the death penalty for the charge of “capital murder of a peace officer” imposed on Victor Godinez, 25.

The next motion in the case is the pre-trial hearing, set for October 28 at 2 p.m.

The state delayed the decision on the death penalty five times over the past 10 months before making this decision on Wednesday.

Victor Godinez (source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

In April 2019, Trooper Sanchez responded to the scene of an accident in Edinburg. Godinez fled the scene of the crash and Sanchez pursued. Godinez shot at Sanchez and two other officers before he was taken into custody.

Sanchez succumbed to his injuries in August 2019.

Godinez was arrested after a short chase and charged on three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

These charges were later dropped and elevated to a single capital murder charge after Sanchez died in August 2019.

Godinez pleaded not guilty to the charge in October 2019 and maintains this plea.