State to reduce bed capacity in alternate healthcare facility at McAllen convention center

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The Mayor of McAllen announced Monday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is cutting the budget for the alternate healthcare facility inside the convention center for COVID-19 patients.

During a city meeting, Mayor Jim Darling said that as of Tuesday Aug. 25 there are no patients in the facility.

“There hasn’t been anybody in there since August 11″ said Darling. “The maximum census since opening is seven, and the total cases is eight.”

The TDEM asked the city and Hidalgo County, to agree to its proposal to reduce bed capacity by half.

“We are probably going to do that, since it is a request from the state” said Darling.

Hidalgo County has also agreed to the TDEM’s request.

In Hidalgo County, the COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday is below 500, with the number of people in intensive care units also decreasing.

Darling said the peak number of people in ICU in July was 304, and that numbers had been reduced to below 200 on Monday.

“We are still one of the higher area numbers in the state of Texas, in all category numbers” said Darling.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott toured the Convention Center at the beginning of the month.

The health care facility began taking up to 50 patients.

The healthcare facility was be used to relieve hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley, such as Starr County.

As of Tuesday, Hidalgo county has a total of 25,169 reports of positive COVID-19 cases, 21,584 recoveries and 1,101 COVID-19 related deaths.

To listen to the McAllen’s city commission meeting held on Monday, click here.