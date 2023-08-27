BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents in one Brownsville neighborhood are continuing their fight against the Milwhite Company.

The community said the company had been blanketing their homes in dust for years, and the problem had recently gotten worse. They held a protest on Saturday as part of a series of events meant to highlight their concerns.

They were joined by a couple of state and local elected representatives.

Rosy Reyes, a local resident and protestor said the group were looking for help wherever they could find it. “We actually are crying out for some help, and trying to see who can help us,” Reyes said.

State Senator Morgan LaMantia and Brownsville City Commissioner for District 2 Linda Macias met with residents to hear their concerns.

Residents said they’d had enough, and wanted the situation to come to an end. Adhlemy Sanchez, the protest organizer, said, “We just want them to stop and we don’t know how else to bring it to that point unless we do this, unless we really talk to people and to leaders that can really help us out.”

Some area residents said they’d contacted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and filed formal complaints with the agency.

Reyes said even though TCEQ had been responsive to her concerns, the situation hadn’t changed. She said, “We call in, they do the investigation, they get fined and everything continues the same so nothing has changed at all.”

Senator LaMantia said her office had been in touch with TCEQ, and followed up with the commission about inspections that had taken place over the last few months.

The Senator said, “They came out and did some investigations and they’ve come out multiple times throughout June and July, and they have found violations.”

Sanchez said she believed TCEQ had the authority to put an end to Milwhite’s operations in the neighborhood. “I feel that they have the power to revoke their permit, since they’re the ones who recently gave them their permit in 2020,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez went on to say her experience with TCEQ had been mixed. She said she understands the investigations may take a while, but said there were times TCEQ had not been receptive to hearing from residents.

“We’ve gotten responses as far as like, don’t call any more, we already have an investigation underway,” Sanchez said. “If you call, you’re going to make this process go slower, but they have to hear it from multiple people, they have to get all the neighbors to call them and voice their concerns.”

Senator LaMantia said that at this point, everyone has to wait and see how TCEQ plans to proceed.

LaMantia said, “What we’re waiting on right now, is what the enforcement provisions are. What requirements that they’re going to put in place, and what citations are going to be issued against the company.”

The Senator added that July 13th was the deadline for the company to make changes, but that no corrective action had taken place.

LaMantia said TCEQ’s investigation could take several more months, but there should be some decision made by the end of the year.

She added that, depending on what TCEQ determined, the matter could be handed over to legal authorities. “They also have the option, should it be egregious enough, to send it to the Attorney General to pursue civil action in the courts,” LaMantia said.

Senator LaMantia also urged residents to speak with representatives from local government. She said that solutions some residents have called for, such as re-zoning the area, fall under the authority of the Brownsville city government.

LaMantia assured residents their concerns were not falling on deaf ears. “They are being heard. They’re being heard at the state level, they’re being heard at the city level, they’re being heard by their neighbors,but we want them to continue to fight, and I know it’s going to be a long and arduous fight, one that they’ve already endured so many years and months of, to continue pushing,” LaMantia said.

For Sanchez, she said the only way to resolve the situation is to remove the company from the neighborhood. She said, “The only outcome at this point, would be to have this facility close relocate it not to be there.”

Sanchez said she planned to address this issue with other city departments, and says she’ll travel to Austin to meet with TCEQ in person if that’s what it takes.