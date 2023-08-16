BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Complaints and serious consequences are stacking up for Milwhite Incorporated — the company blowing hazardous dust in a Brownsville neighborhood.

And after speaking with state representative Erin Gamez, the company could be getting hit in the bank account.

“My heart hurts for them that’s why we’re contacting TCEQ almost on the daily,” Gamez said.

The consequences for Milwhite Incorporated in Brownsville are official. A letter from the Texas Commission on Environment Quality outlines that as of July 13, the mineral company did in fact violate state health codes- blew past corrective deadlines, and “did not resolve” any of the violations.

The company’s hazardous dust has blanketed a Brownsville neighborhood.

Gamez went door to door and said she had trouble breathing. She said the situation from one to 10 is off the scale.

“Meeting with them personally, they would tell you it’s at a 12 they would tell you it’s unbearable there if they leave their cars outside for an hour,” Gamez said.

The TCEQ confirmed the dust being inhaled is an eye and respiratory irritant.

Adhelemy Sanchez-Martinez has been impacted by the milwhite dust.

“My daughters have sinus problems I can’t confirm or correlate that directly to them but what if,” Sanchez-Martinez said.

Representative Gamez is fed up too- sending a letter requesting the TCEQ “use all the tools” to “compel the company to come into compliance”

The TCEQ responded with the following statement:

“The investigation will be referred to TCEQ’s enforcement division.”