HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of causing the death of a woman in a crash while intoxicated will have the chance to enter a plea bargain.

On Tuesday, prosecutors informed Jorge Jesus Gonzalez Hernandez, 23, that they will give him a plea bargain option at a hearing on May 5.

Gonzalez Hernandez was charged with intoxication manslaughter after crashing on Oct. 31, 2020 on Ware Road in McAllen around 5 a.m.

His car collided with a vehicle driven by Guadalupe Macias, 48. She died shortly after due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police at the scene said Gonzalez Hernandez’s eyes were bloodshot and he smelled like alcohol. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and later released.

Gonzalez Hernandez was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020, and given a $350 thousand bond for the intoxication manslaughter charge. He was indicted in a Hidalgo County court in July 2021.

In August 2021, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Now in March 2022, state prosecutors revealed they will allow Gonzalez Hernandez to enter a plea bargain in May. The details of the plea bargain are not available at this time.

If Gonzalez Hernandez rejects the plea deal, it will set forth a trial to be completed on the case.

If convicted, Gonzalez Hernandez could face from two to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas penal code.