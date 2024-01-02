WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department celebrated the new year by offering First Day Hikes across the state. There are three state parks across the Rio Grande Valley, stretching from Mission to Brownsville.

“To get people to spend their first day of the year outside and enjoying their local parks,” said Ysidro Montemayor, Jr. a volunteer at Estero LLano Grande State Park in Weslaco.

About 25 people came out to celebrate 2024 by taking in a bird-watching hike in the park. The group started at the visitor center for the two-hour tour. Participants were free to stay with the group or explore on their own to how many birds they could find.

“The impromptu side is, afterward, if anybody wants to, they’ll go off and look for more birds on the tropical zone,” Montemayor explained.

Everyone reassembled back at the visitor center to go over the bird checklist and see how many different species they were able to spot. Montemayor said this is a good opportunity to get out and see all the wildlife that lives in the area.

“The moment you go into a local state park, which might be just a few miles down, you can see a great variety of wildlife. We have seen over seventy different species of birds, just this morning alone.”

The First Day Hike also coincides with the Christmas bird count for Weslaco. Volunteers are assigned to look in different sections to count birds and identify different species for research and statistics purposes.

“It’s a little bit of a competition, all in good spirits and fun. But you always want your team and your section to get the most birds. Maybe the rarest birds, too,” Montemayor said.

Montemayor has been a volunteer at the park for a few years and said he’s made the First Day Hike a personal tradition. He said his favorite part of these hikes is all the different people he gets to meet.

“We’ll get people from different parts of this country, from different states. To people from outside of this country, coming to Estero and the Rio Grande Valley to look at some of the birds that we see on a regular basis.”

Estero Llano Grande offered another two-hour hike in the afternoon for people who’ve resolved to get in shape for the new year. A faster, calorie-burning hike through the park to help community members achieve their fitness goals.