SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State officials are encouraging residents to volunteer to sign up for the 2024 Adopt-A-Beach Winter Cleanups at South Padre Island and the Coastal Bend.

Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced registration is open for volunteers to sign up to participate in the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach (AAB) program.

The 2024 Winter Beach Cleanups at South Padre Island will be held on Feb. 2 and the Coastal Bend on Feb. 3.

There will be two cleanup locations on South Padre Island and four locations in the Coastal Bend.

To sign up, visit AdoptABeach.org.

“In 2023, Texans and people from across the country made an enormous difference for the future of Texas beaches by taking the time to volunteer with the GLO’s Adopt-A-Beach program and making our cleanups resounding successes with multiple tons of trash removed from the our coastline,” Buckingham said. “The 2024 Adopt-A-Beach Winter Cleanups in South Padre and the Coastal Bend are this year’s first opportunity to give back to our coastal communities and support the wildlife that calls the Texas coast home. I encourage all who can to help support this incredible program and the future of our beautiful beaches by participating in these cleanups.”