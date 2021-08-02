State legislators from around the US join Texas Democrats’ fight for voter rights

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)- More than 100 state legislators from around the United States will join Texas Democrats in Washington D.C. on Aug. 3 for a capitol rally.

Representative Alex Dominguez said the support from other legislators will only further amplify and strengthen their message.

“We’re glad people are having this conversation and we’re glad people are coming here whether they’re rallying here or at their own state capitols,” said Dominguez. “It’s important that people know this is important. This is fundamental to being an American.”

According to Dominguez, the capitol rallies are set to begin tomorrow and continue through August 5.

As far as the election bill that brought Texas Democrats to Washington D.C., Dominguez said the last few weeks have not gone as planned and little to no negotiation is still being offered from his Republican counterparts.

Dominguez and his colleagues are still working to remove certain provisions from the bill they deem as weak.

Texas Democrats have voiced that provisions such as the elimination of Sunday voting hours and criminalizing poll works with a third-degree felony for innocent mistakes should be removed.

However, Rep. Dominguez said steps are being taken on the federal level to ensure voting accessibility for everyone.

“Vice President Harris, the President, Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Chuck Schumer all got together and released a statement on late Thursday [July 29] indicating they think they’re close to an agreement,” said Dominguez. “They’re committed to making advancements towards civil rights and voting rights legislation.”

Dominguez added that this statement is a huge step towards their goal, but the work will continue as the next special session is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Dominguez also thanked former Congressman Beto O’Rourke for his continued support and for organizing a voting rights march.