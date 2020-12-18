State lawmakers ask governor to support public schools with remaining CARES Act funds

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, more than 40 Texas lawmakers joined together in writing a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, asking to consider using remaining funds from The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for public schools.

There is an estimated $2 billion in remaining CARES Act funding, which the state must use by Dec. 30 or the funds will be sent back to the federal government.

State Representative Terry Canales said school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are being hit hard after having to spend large amounts of money on technology, to bridge the digital divide.

The remaining money could be put to use to keep teachers and students safe, as the Texas Education Agency requires schools to reopen.

“There’s been a complete lack of transparency by the Governor’s Office, so we really don’t know how much of this money is obligated or not. If there is extra money it’s our opinion, my colleagues and I that we need to get it to our schools. The funds have to be spent by Dec. 30 or they have to be returned to the federal government,” said Canales.

State Board of Education Place 2, Ruben Cortez said the money could help with COVID-19 related expenses.

Earlier this year schools were given some money through the CARES Act, but Cortez said schools are only being reimbursed 75 percent of the cost of items they need to keep students safe. The other 25 percent is coming out of the local budget.

When schools went to remote learning, many students did not have access to the internet, so districts purchased electronic devices and Wi-Fi Hotspots, but Representative Canales said still more is needed to bridge the digital divide.

“I believe school districts will probably invest in technological infrastructure and or equipment because it’s twofold. Even when school is in regular session they are using it. If something happens where we have to go back into an isolation, or stay at home posture, you’re already prepared for that,” said Canales.

Canales said it would be up to the district on how the money would be spent, but he says it would be done with full transparency.

The letter also said the state has a responsibility to support Texas schools, and the children they serve.