State AGs call for Supreme Court to allow Hawaii citizens to carry firearms in public

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Several state attorney generals are calling on the Supreme Court to overturn a court decision and allow Hawaii citizens to carry firearms outside of their homes.

On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with attorney generals from 20 other states, announced that they issued a petition writ of certiorari against the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District for their upholding of a court ruling that denies Hawaii citizens the right to carry firearms outside.

The case in question, Young v. Hawaii, began in 2011 when Hawaii resident George Young applied twice to obtain a firearm carry license but was denied each time.

Hawaii law states that residents are required to apply for a firearm carry license from their county’s chief of police and must demonstrate “the urgency or the need” to carry a firearm, must be of good moral character, and must be “engaged in the protection of life and property.”

Hawai’i County’s police chief ruled that Young did not present a “demonstrated urgency” to carry a firearm in public.

In 2012, following the rejection, Young filed a complaint against Hawaii, Hawai’i County, and several officials within the state and county as he argued the law violates his constitutional rights to bear arms as written in the Second Amendment.

The U.S. District Court of Hawaii denied Young’s complaints in 2012 and he then appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District.

Following nearly a decade of litigation, the court of appeals upheld the ruling in 2020.

Young appealed to the Supreme Court in 2021 and is awaiting their judgement.

The state attorney generals, composed entirely of Republicans, believe that this case should be overturned and Young should be allowed to carry his firearm anywhere in public.

“The blatant misinterpretation of the Second Amendment by the Ninth Circuit must be remedied,” Paxton said. “We are asking for the Court to simply uphold the Second Amendment as it is written.”