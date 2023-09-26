RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents across the Rio Grande Valley gathered with leaders of the Texas General Land Office (TxGLO) to improve pedestrian evacuation plans during floods in the region.

The agency continues to conduct and share their Pedestrian Egress Study which originated after severe storms and rainfall swept across the Valley in 2019.

A federal disaster was declared after several Valley cities were underwater.

“The purpose of this study that we’re funding is we want to know what those evacuation routes are what’s available out there now,” Elijah Casas, Outreach Coordinator with the Texas General Land Office said. “Our purpose as an agency, especially in long term, disaster recovery, is to protect life and property,”

TxGLO plans to use community input to develop safety strategies across the Valley.

“These efforts are meant to equip our community with more information to better prepare them for disasters in the future,” Casas said. “Your input is just as valuable.”