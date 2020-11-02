Startups in a pandemic: Meet the girls who created a beauty brand

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Many people have their dreams set on owning their own businesses. While the pandemic has forced many businesses to close, two 11-year-old girls are already starting their own brand.

The two girls turned their friendship into a business. Their mothers also partnered and are allowing the girls to use their kitchens in the city of McAllen.

Best friends Mackenzie and Emmy created a startup makeup brand, by the name of “Beauty by Me.”

“We were just bored and we thought it would be fun,” said Emmy.

That boredom, turned into a money-maker that both families were not expecting.

“Oh! it would be good to make soap because you need soap right now because of the pandemic, and we could come up with super cute designs to make people want to buy it,” Mackenzie added.

They learned how to create makeup from Youtube tutorials. Their goal is to create all natural, gluten free, vegan beauty products made in the United States.

Selling the beauty products was easy, but the girls say the tough sell was to their mothers.

“It seems like a good idea at the time but these ideas can fizzle out,” said Deena, Mackenzie’s mom. “It’s scary to buy homemade products right now.”

But the fear turned into investment. Emmy saved $80 from her birthday to kick things off, and their moms helped with the rest.

“We’re teaching the girls financial responsibility,” Deena added.

Emmy’s mom Misty, learning a lesson to share with other parents, even in uncertain times.

“If you can support that, you just never know the confidence they’re building. it could be a foundation for whatever the future holds.”

The girls soap and lip gloss packages are $8 and are now being ordered by the dozens. They recently donated their profits to Mujeres Unidas, helping women leave domestic violence situations.