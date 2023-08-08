HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The StartUp Texas Quality of Life Ventures Demo Day 2023 is set for Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and is part of Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) and StartUp Texas.

Nathan Burkhardt, the director of Business Development for BCIC talked about the event for those businesses looking to improve their quality of life.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.