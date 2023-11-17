STARBASE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second integrated flight test of SpaceX’s Starship is on track for Saturday morning.

Elon Musk posted on X Friday afternoon that the Starship launch is “on track for tomorrow morning.”

SpaceX stated that Starship and Super Heavy are ready at the launch pad in Starbase.

This update comes a day after the initial launch date of Friday was postponed in order to replace a grid fin actuator, Musk said.

On Wednesday, the FAA gave license authorization to SpaceX for the second launch.

“The second flight test will debut a hot-stage separation system and a new electronic Thrust Vector Control (TVC) system for Super Heavy Raptor engines, in addition to reinforcements to the pad foundation and a water-cooled steel flame deflector, among many other enhancements,” SpaceX stated.

In a post, SpaceX said a 20-minute launch window would open at 7 a.m. CT.