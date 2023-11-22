BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The hardware for Starship’s third test flight could be ready by December, Elon Musk said.

Musk said on X Sunday that the flight three hardware should be ready to fly in “3 to 4 weeks.”

“There are three ships in final production in the high bay (as can be seen from the highway),” Musk continued.

SpaceX launched its second fully integrated Starship on Saturday morning from the Boca Chica launch site. The rocket lifted off under the power of each of the 33 Raptor engines on its Super Heavy booster. According to SpaceX, Starship executed a successful hot-stage separation, the first time the technique had been done successfully.

The Super Heavy booster completed a flip and “boostback burn” before exploding.

Starship continued its flight, becoming the first Starship to reach outer space. SpaceX said that communication was then lost after eight minutes of flight. Based on vehicle performance data, the rocket’s “safe-command destruct” system was triggered.

“The team at Starbase is already working final preparations on the vehicles slated for use in Starship’s third flight test, with Ship and Booster static fires coming up next,” SpaceX stated.