Starr County’s only drive-thru COVID-19 testing site closing, National Guard will step in

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County judge has announced the closure of its drive thru testing site before Halloween.

With significantly fewer people being tested, he says lab equipment and personnel are costing the county money—money that can be put towards other forms of testing.

“We have through the last three weeks ok average six to seven people being tested a day, so it doesn’t really warrant that expense,” said Eloy Vera, Starr County Judge.

Hundreds of drive-thru COVID-19 tests were once served in the area but now only six to seven people are tested daily.

This week, Vera announced the closure of the testing site.

He is advising residents to get tested thru health care providers and has set up programs with the Starr County Memorial Hospital and the National Guard for those who are uninsured.

“So, we want to offer that service to our people who cannot afford it’s just going to be a little bit different,” said Vera.

There were no personnel available at testing times today as well as no one waiting to be tested.

When we asked for the exact expenses for the testing site, the county did not submit a comment.

On a phone call today, judge vera confirmed there is emergency funding available for the uninsured and enough for plan b in the case of another surge.