Starr County writes letter to President Biden asking to approve request of major disaster declaration

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, Starr County municipalities sent a letter to President Joe Biden, requesting his approval to add the county to the major disaster declaration list.

The letter was sent shortly after the Federal Emergency Management Agency added 18 counties to the major disaster declaration, including Willacy County.

Out of the four counties that make up the Rio Grande Valley, Starr is the only one that has not received the approval.

“Our residents deserve equal access to federal relief currently afforded to 108 of the

254 Texas counties,” the letter states. “We’re doing our very best to identify damages we estimate to be in the millions of dollars.”

The letter was signed by Starr County Judge, Eloy Vera; Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villareal, Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr., Escobares Mayor Pro-Tem Lorena Cantu and La Grulla Mayor Pedro A. Flores.

“Your swift authorization of the complete declaration means our residents and businesses can begin to repair and rebuild with the crucial assistance that our communities require.”