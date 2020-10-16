Starr County will not reopen bars or allow Halloween activities

by: Nathaniel Puente

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County will prohibit bars from reopening and suspend Halloween activities for this year.

According to a release, Starr County officials came to an agreement to not reopen bars in the county in the interest of public health.

“It is with a heavy heart that I affirm that 179 members of our small community have been taken by the COVID-19 virus,” said Starr County Judge Eloy Vera. “We are in the midst of a global pandemic and we need to continue to exercise extreme caution to ensure the safety of all residents.”

Vera went on to say that while case numbers are decreasing in the county, they should keep practicing health guidelines.

Additionally, Vera said that the county would suspend Halloween activities in the county. However, he did not specify which Halloween activities these were.

Vera noted that new orders for Starr County are coming in the next few days.

